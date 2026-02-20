The Baltimore Orioles are taking on the New York Yankees in their first spring training game on Friday. Pete Alonso made his first appearance with his new team and nearly recorded his first hit for Baltimore. However, a prospect outfielder for New York robbed the hit with a spectacular play.

Alonso, who is 31 years old, made nice contact with the ball in the bottom of the third. It flew down the gap toward left-center field, but Yankees outfielder Kenedy Corona chased it down for a diving catch, resulting in an out.

Pete Alonso smokes a ball into the gap by Yankees prospect Kenedy Corona snags it pic.twitter.com/HkkBY8L1tj — Talkin' Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) February 20, 2026

Through five innings of play, neither teams have recorded a point yet. It's been a pitchers' duel so far, as the Orioles only have four hits, while the Yankees have just one. There is still plenty of time remaining in the contest, but the pitching has been fantastic in this spring training matchup.

Although it is spring training, this is Pete Alonso's first game with the Orioles. The club signed the five-time All-Star to a five-year, $155 million contract. He will play first base for the organization, providing the team with a big bat at the cold corner.

Alonso is entering his eighth season in MLB after playing his first seven years with the New York Mets. He is coming off a solid 2025 campaign, finishing last season with a .272 batting average and .347 OBP while recording 170 hits (career-high), 38 home runs, and 126 RBIs. Pete Alonso also led the NL in doubles with 41.

We should expect Alonso to ramp up throughout spring training and play a key role in Baltimore. The Orioles are hoping for better success in 2026 after ending last season with a 75-87 record. After spring training, we'll see this club kick off the new season with an Opening Day contest against the Minnesota Twins.