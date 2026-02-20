While the New York Yankees' bid to return to the World Series in 2025 came up short, the focus is undoubtedly now on 2026. Yankees ace Gerrit Cole is set to return to the mound following rehab from Tommy John surgery. After missing the entire 2025 campaign due to the injury, Cole threw his first live bullpen on Friday morning. Team beat reporter Gary Phillips shared a report on Cole's progress via X, formerly Twitter.

Aaron Judge went on to ground out to second, while Jasson Domínguez ended Gerrit Cole's day with some hard contact to right. Cole was consistently throwing 95-96 mph. He got a bunch of high fives from his #Yankees teammates after, and his family was on-hand for the live BP…

“Aaron Judge went on to ground out to second, while Jasson Domínguez ended Gerrit Cole's day with some hard contact to right,” posted Phillips Friday morning. “Cole was consistently throwing 95-96 mph. He got a bunch of high fives from his #Yankees teammates after, and his family was on hand for the live BP session.”

The Yankees ace reached up to 97 MPH in the session, striking out center fielder Trent Grisham to open the bullpen. As New York prepares to chase once again their 28th world championship, a fully healthy Cole will be pivotal to their chances. If the former Cy Young award winner can return to form, then GM Brian Cashman's decision to run it back with basically the same roster from last season could be vindicated. Can Cole help the Bronx Bombers mount a return trip to the Fall Classic this October?

Yankees need Gerrit Cole at full strength in 2026

In addition to the return of Cole, the Yankees should also get back co-ace Carlos Rodon and righty Clarke Schmidt back from injury at some point this season. Rodon is likely to be back a few weeks into the season, while Schmidt could make a cameo in the campaign's second half. If all three pitchers can make an impact, the Bombers' chances at a deep postseason run will only rise.

The returning trio will join the third co-ace, Max Fried, and rookie sensation Cam Schlittler to form a potent starting five. Former AL Rookie of the Year winner Luis Gil, plus rising sophomore Will Warren and recent trade pickup Ryan Weathers, give the Yankees a good amount of pitching depth. Can New York ride it towards a return to the World Series? If so, don't be surprised to see Cole play a key role once again.