Spring training is underway, and the New York Yankees are looking red hot early on after defeating the Detroit Tigers 20-3 on Saturday. However, the team's clubhouse at George M. Steinbrenner Field in Tampa Bay, Florida, is having some major problems with sewage.

Reports indicate that a sewage line inside the clubhouse had seeped onto the grounds, according to Brendan Kuty of The Athletic. Fans in attendance at spring training games had to be ushered around the dirty water while a game was underway.

“A sewage leak seeped into the bathroom inside the New York Yankees’ clubhouse and forced fans to walk around dirty, smelly pools of water during a spring training game at George M. Steinbrenner Field on Saturday afternoon.”

The Yankees were also forced to close the downstairs area of their two-floor team store because of the sewage problem. One guard was said to be ushering people not to step in “the poo-poo water.”

Manager Aaron Boone acknowledged the issues, claiming that the sewage water was all over the place, making the entire facility messy. However, he did provide a positive message for the Yankees as they continue to navigate spring training.

“It's not great. It's all over the place,” said Boone. “Hopefully, we'll get it cleaned up overnight and back in business tomorrow. Life gets you sometimes. We'll get through it.”

Reports also claim that Yankees players like Aaron Judge, Carlos Lagrange, and Spencer Jones conducted their interviews with media members in the hallway instead of the clubhouse. However, the smell reeked in the hallways as well. Luckily, there are individuals hard at work tearing up the ground, reaching for the piping to find the solution. So, hopefully it will be resolved soon.