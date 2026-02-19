The New York Yankees begin spring training Friday with clarity on the mound. Elmer Rodriguez, one of the organization’s top pitching prospects, will start the Grapefruit League opener as New York opens its 2026 exhibition schedule vs. the Baltimore Orioles.

The decision sets an early tone for how the staff plans to structure innings and evaluate depth throughout camp.

Rodriguez, a 22-year-old right-hander, earned the assignment after posting a 2.58 ERA with strong strikeout numbers in the minors last season. The outing serves as an early evaluation point for a prospect ranked among baseball’s top 100 entering camp.

Friday’s matchup at Ed Smith Stadium opens the Yankees’ 2026 exhibition slate. Giving Rodriguez the start reflects early trust in the young arm and immediately places him in the spotlight as camp competition begins.

The Athletic’s Chris Kirchner confirmed key participants Thursday on X (formerly known as Twitter), providing both the lineup and the pitching plans for the Yankees’ first exhibition of 2026.

“Among the regulars playing in the Yankees’ first spring training game tomorrow:

Austin Wells

Jose Caballero

Jazz Chisholm Jr.

Amed Rosario

Elmer Rodriguez starting. Jake Bird expected to pitch as well”

Kirchner’s post clarifies that Rodriguez will take the ball to open camp, establishing him as the first arm under evaluation this spring. It also notes that Jake Bird is slated to follow, giving the 30-year-old reliever an immediate opportunity to strengthen his case for a bullpen spot.

Austin Wells, Jose Caballero, Jazz Chisholm Jr., and Amed Rosario project as everyday contributors. As a result, their presence underscores that the Yankees are treating this opener as a meaningful evaluation rather than a routine exhibition.

For Rodriguez, the assignment carries weight. A strong performance vs. major league hitters could influence where he begins the season and how quickly he pushes toward the Bronx. For Bird, the appearance offers a pathway back to consistent bullpen work.

Friday’s contest represents more than the start of spring training for the Yankees. It provides the first significant glimpse at the teams’ pitching depth and prospect trajectory as the 2026 season approaches.