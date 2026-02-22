The New York Yankees crushed the Detroit Tigers 20-3 in their Grapefruit League opener on Saturday at Steinbrenner Field, catching the MLB world's attention. The Yankees' dominant performance left no doubt, as they made easy work of the Tigers in a one-sided affair.

Aaron Judge led the charge with two two-run home runs in the third and fourth innings.

The Yankees got 18 hits and had big innings, scoring three runs in the fourth and nine in the eighth.

Roderick Arias hit a grand slam in the eighth and went 2-for-3. Paul Goldschmidt had two hits and two RBIs, and Jackson Castillo added a three-run homer in the eighth. Top prospect Spencer Jones hit a home run to contribute to the demolition. Detroit’s only highlight came from Corey Julks’ solo homer in the third inning.

New York’s aggressive performance had the MLB world talking. After the game, MLB on FOX posted about it on X (formerly Twitter).

Fans wasted no time chiming in, and they did not hold back.

“Yanks fans are ready to put Boone in the Mayor’s office today, and Cashman as Governor!” one fan wrote.

“I thought football season was over,” another fan said.

“Let’s go Yankees!!” one fan commented.

“In football preseason terms. 1 field goal for Detroit, 2 TDS for the Yankees and 2 field goals,” one user wrote.

However, not everyone was pleased with the Yankees’ performance. Some fans pushed back despite the dominant showing.

“And still yet again Yanks not gonna win WS in 2026,” one fan chimed in.

“Lost to the legendary orioles yesterday we aren't moved,” another fan wrote.

“No titles since 2009… Tryna distract us,” one fan remarked.

The Yankees did not have the best possible start to their spring campaign, as they lost 2-0 to the Baltimore Orioles.

New York will now look to build on this performance and carry that momentum through the rest of spring training and into the regular season. On the other side, Detroit will aim to regroup and avoid another tough outing like this one as camp continues.

Spring training is still early, and there is plenty of time for both teams to fine-tune their lineups and make adjustments. For now, though, this one belonged to the Yankees.