The New York Yankees are heading into the 2026 season with World Series expectations. With Cody Bellinger and Trent Grisham back in the fold, they have a crowded outfield of top-end major league talent. According to The Athletic's Brendan Kuty and Chris Kirschner, that could lead Jasson Dominguez to start the season with the Yankees' Triple-A affiliate.

“Yes, this projection sends Jasson Domínguez to Triple A to start the season. Unfortunately for the 23-year-old former top prospect, that appears to be the most likely scenario — if everyone remains healthy,” they wrote. ” The Yankees have trusted Domínguez only in left field, which makes him a less-than-ideal fourth outfielder. The switch-hitter also has yet to show consistent performance against left-handed pitchers, another aspect that makes him a less-than-ideal fit to play a reserve role to Grisham, who historically hasn’t hit them well either.”

The Yankees need Dominguez to improve his outfield defense and his right-handed hitting ability. Without everyday reps at the MLB level, it will be impossible to improve those skills. Giving him everyday reps with the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Railriders could make Dominguez a star of the future.

The Yankees refused to send Anthony Volpe back to Triple-A when he was struggling offensively. Now, he is nursing a shoulder injury and likely will not be the Opening Day shortstop. That is projected to be Jose Caballero, who is set to play for Panama in the World Baseball Classic.

Dominguez and the Yankees should learn from the Volpe situation and let Dominguez develop out of the big-city spotlight. If he starts to play better defense in Scranton, he could be a mid-season call-up for New York. Spencer Jones is also an outfielder set to start the season in the minor leagues, as he looks to improve on a high strikeout rate.

Yankees Opening Day is on March 25 against the San Francisco Giants.