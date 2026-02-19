The New York Yankees have clarity on Aaron Judge and his Yankees spring training timeline. As the club prepares for Grapefruit League play, fans now know when the captain will make his 2026 debut following the latest update on the reigning back-to-back AL MVP.

Judge, a seven-time All-Star, has been fully cleared after a 2025 flexor strain in his right elbow. The Yankees closely monitored his throwing program throughout the offseason, ensuring he progressed without setbacks. Manager Aaron Boone recently confirmed that Judge would see game action early in camp before departing for the World Baseball Classic.

MLB.com's Bryan Hoch shared the specific plan Thursday on X (formerly known as Twitter), clarifying how the team will deploy Judge during his first weekend of Yankees spring training action in Tampa.

“Aaron Judge will make his spring debut Saturday in RF, then DH on Sunday.”

Hoch’s post clarifies that Judge will open in right field before serving as designated hitter the following day. The approach aligns with Boone’s earlier comments that Judge would appear in four or five spring games before his WBC departure.

The Yankees open their Grapefruit League schedule Friday vs. the Baltimore Orioles, but the slugger will sit that game out. He will make his spring debut Saturday at George M. Steinbrenner Field and return Sunday, building timing at the plate while increasing his workload.

Judge managed the elbow strain later in the 2025 season and avoided offseason surgery. Follow-up imaging showed continued healing, and he resumed full throwing activities before reporting to camp. The organization views these early appearances as critical checkpoints before he transitions to international competition.

For the Yankees, this structured rollout signals confidence in Judge's health entering 2026. Starting in right field confirms his arm strength, while the designated hitter assignment provides balance ahead of the regular season. With the World Baseball Classic approaching, the superstar's return Saturday marks the first major step in his spring progression.