The New York Yankees have been seeking any bit of good news during their most recent skid. While their lineup may still be in need of answers, their pitching staff received a lift with the news that the club is activating right-hander J.T. Brubaker from the injury list.

Brubaker was acquired in a trade with the Pittsburgh Pirates in March of 2023. But, the Ohio native underwent Tommy John surgery the same season and suffered cracked ribs in spring training this season.

Reliever Scott Effross was optioned to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre last night to make room for Brubaker on the roster.

The 31-year-old has not pitched in the major leagues since 2022 and has had mixed results across his career. Through 315.2 total innings, the righty has earned a 4.99 ERA and generated 324 strikeouts.

New York pitching coach Matt Blake has earned a reputation for his ability to work with arms who have an interesting pitch mix but have not found consistent success in the majors. Ian Hamilton, Luke Weaver, and others have benefited from Blake’s tutelage. It is possible that the Yankees’ front office envisions a similar future for Brubaker.

The former sixth-round draft pick has primarily served as a starter over the course of his MLB career. There might be an opportunity for Brubaker to start in the Bronx, given Gerrit Cole is out for the season and both Luis Gil and Marcus Stroman are still rehabbing.

But, New York might look to utilize his skills in the bullpen. Brubaker boasts a sinker, slider, curveball, fastball, and changeup.

In this way, he profiled similarly to Yankees reliever Jonathan Loaisiga. Brubaker does not throw nearly as hard, but his pitch mix may be familiar to Blake and the Yankees’ coaching staff.

Whether he ends up in the bullpen or in the starting rotation, New York will clearly have options at their disposal as far as their last roster move is concerned.