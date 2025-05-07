The New York Yankees are dominating on the offensive end in 2025. Aaron Boone's lineup regularly puts up lopsided innings to fuel the team to victories. However, the team's pitching, especially out of the bullpen, is a significant problem. Devin Williams' struggles forced Boone to put Luke Weaver into the closing role for the Yankees. However, New York is getting closer and closer to welcoming back long-time reliever Jonathan Loaisiga.

Loaisiga is in his eighth year in Major League Baseball, all spent with the Yankees. His previous season ended in April last year when he underwent UCL surgery. However, he had his rehab assignment transferred from Single-A to Triple-A, according to the team's social media page.

The move is a good sign, showing that the team doesn't think Loaisiga needs as big of a warm-up before returning to their roster. His rehab assignment, slated to occur later this week, is targeting a comeback in late May or early June. Baseball teams are hesitant to rush pitchers back from UCL injuries, fearing re-injury and potentially the end of their career.

While Boone won't be clamoring for Loaisiga to come back before he is fully recovered. However, the 30-year-old's return would solve a lot of problems. Williams was demoted from the closer role and replace by Weaver in an effort to secure wins at the end of games.

Loaisiga won't be the closer when he returns to the Bronx, but he gives the bullpen a boost. Boone's relievers are a talented group, but the team is facing struggles to start the season.

New York is at the top of the American League East. Unfortunately, expectations are high for the World Series runner-up from last season. Loaisiga's return hopefully marks a return to dominance for the Yankees' bullpen as Williams makes his way back.

At the end of the day, New York is in a good position, but have a ways to go to get where they want to go.