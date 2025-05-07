The New York Yankees lost three straight games before Tuesday night's game against the San Diego Padres. Their losing streak had fans talking about a potential trade to reignite New York's offense. Aaron Judge kicked it off with his 12th home run of the season in the fourth inning. However, the Yankees pulled away in the seventh inning. Ben Rice and Austin Wells were featured in a 10-run inning that decided the game.

Judge's home run was the longest hit ball in the game before Wells one-upped him with a grand slam to put the finishing touch on the dominant frame, according to Fox Sports' social media. The catcher is reveling in one of the best years of his career, clearing the bases with one of his best swings of the season.

THE YANKEES HAVE SCORED TEN RUNS IN THE 7TH 😳😳😳 You could say things are going Wells 😤 (via @Yankees)pic.twitter.com/n6NV4DTu4L — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) May 7, 2025 Expand Tweet

New York took advantage of former Yankee Wandy Peralta in the explosive seven innings, scoring six suns on him. Rice's two-run double ended Adrian Morejon's night on the mound in an inning where Mike Shildt needed to use to relievers to get three outs. Major League Baseball fans reacted to the Yankees' big inning, showing their support for New York.

“YARD WORK BY WELLS!!” said one fan.

“GO HOME,” another fan said to the Padres, who walked away with a 12-3 loss.

“wandy lol,” commented another, making fun of the former Yankee.

“Yanks really Wells'd that one out of the park,” commented one fan.

“And tomorrow they will score 2 runs the whole game,” claimed another, pointing out the Yankees' recent inconsistencies.

The Yankees will enjoy Wells' big night for now, but they hope that the team's 10-run inning begins a larger change. Outside of Judge and Rice, New York's offense is in a rough patch. The Yankees lost four of their last five games heading into Tuesday's game, but they hope tonight's performance gets things back on track.

New York's offense is one of the best in the league, and they are atop the American League East. The team has big goals for the season, looking to avenge their World Series loss in 2024.