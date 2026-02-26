As the New York Yankees are in the midst of spring training, the team is preparing for the upcoming 2026 season, and the one player who has been showing out is Spencer Jones. While the Yankees work to improve until Opening Day in the hopes of making some noise, the rookie in Jones looks to make an impact, as he did on Thursday against the Atlanta Braves.

In New York's 7-3 win over Atlanta, it was helped by Jones, who destroyed a ball in the bottom of the seventh inning, recording a solo shot to deep right field. The home run is Jones' second in spring training, looking to show off his power after hitting 35 dingers in the minors last season.

SPENCER JONES DESTROYS ANOTHER SPRING TRAINING HOME RUN pic.twitter.com/EzpW9XnZ9w — Talkin' Yanks (@TalkinYanks) February 26, 2026

Yankees manager Aaron Boone would give his initial reactions to the home run, saying that it shows what Jones is “capable” of, with the 24-year-old getting high praise.

“He put a really good swing on that ball,” Boone said, according to MLB.com. “Obviously, that’s what he’s capable of right there.”

Article Continues Below

“I feel like he’s put together some good at-bats,” Boone continued. “He’s getting a lot of playing time, which is good. He’s a big man that’s made a lot of adjustments, that’s tried to get himself into good positions.”

If there's one area of Jones' game that fans could get excited about, it's that he's changed some aspects of his swing, comparable of supestar Shohei Ohtani.

“He’s a great reference of a really good mover with a great swing,” Jones said. “He’s one of those guys that I look at with some of the stuff he does, and I try to apply it in whichever way I can.”

At any rate, Jones will continue to hopefully impress the Yankees in the spring.