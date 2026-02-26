Things are picking up for right-handed pitcher Cam Schlittler. The New York Yankees and their fans have heaped praise on Schlittler for working his way back into the rotation. This was after he was benched for two weeks due to back inflammation.

On Thursday, manager Aaron Boone provided a status report on Schlitter, per Greg Joyce of The New York Post. He said that Schlittler passed a critical test that will have him ready for Opening Day.

Schlittler threw 25 pitches during a live batting practice.

“I expect him to be good [for the start of the season],” Boone said before Schlittler took the mound. “Now, I don’t think he’ll be to 80-90 pitches yet. … But I’ll take 70 pitches of Cam Schlittler, especially with some of the off-days you have. Even if you’re in a piggyback situation for a time or two, sign me up for that.”

Last season, Schlittler pitched in 14 games and finished with a 4-3 record. Additionally, he had a 2.96 ERA and 84 strikeouts.

The Yankees finished the year at 94-68, tied for first in the AL East with the Toronto Blue Jays. Ultimately, the Yankees defeated the Boston Red Sox in the Wild Card series and lost to the Blue Jays in the ALDS.

Meanwhile, New York is in the midst of spring training at Steinbrenner Field in Tampa, Florida.

Schlittler comes from Walpole, Massachusetts. In 2022, he was drafted by the Yankees in the seventh round. The Yankees' Opening Day will take place on Mar. 25 on the road against the San Francisco Giants.

Their home opener is slated for April 3 against the Miami Marlins.