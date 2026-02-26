The New York Yankees have announced the retirement of CC Sabathia’s No. 52 and the dedication of a Monument Park plaque at Yankee Stadium— a franchise-defining honor that places him among the most exclusive names in team history.

The ceremony is scheduled for Saturday, September 26, 2026, before the Yankees’ home game against the Baltimore Orioles. The club also confirmed that the retirement will make Sabathia the 24th player or manager to have his number retired and marks the 23rd distinct uniform number retired, with No. 8 shared by Bill Dickey and Yogi Berra.

The 45-year-old responded with an emotional message on X (formerly Twitter) after learning the news had become official.

“From the first number that hung in my locker to 52 forever hanging in Monument Park – this HOF journey has come full circle. To have my number retired by the New York Yankees this year is one of the greatest honors of my life. The LegaCCy continues.”

The message emphasized both the importance and the timing of the honor. A first-ballot Hall of Famer in the Class of 2025, Sabathia will be enshrined in Cooperstown wearing a Yankees cap, honoring his preference and underscoring the credentials that secured his immediate election.

On the field, the resume meets the standard. Across 11 seasons in pinstripes from 2009 to 2019, the flamethrowing lefty held a record of 134–88 with a 3.81 ERA in 307 regular-season appearances and struck out 1,700 batters over 1,918 innings. In 2009, his first season in New York, he set the standard for the club's rotation, going 19–8 with a 3.37 ERA, earning ALCS MVP honors, and contributing to a World Series title.

Over more than a decade, he became both the staff ace and a respected clubhouse leader throughout the organization.

With his Hall of Fame induction secured and his number soon to join the legends of Monument Park, Sabathia’s legacy in the Bronx is now permanently inscribed into franchise history—an enduring tribute to the ace who helped usher in a championship era and defined a generation of Yankees baseball.