With the New York Yankees making roster moves to prepare for the 2026 season, the team's most recent transaction features a familiar face that fans got used to last season. While the rumors around the Yankees will continue, there's no denying that this latest move brings the team a veteran presence.

According to MLB insider Jeff Passan of ESPN, New York is signing first baseman Paul Goldschmidt to a one-year contract.

“First baseman Paul Goldschmidt and the New York Yankees are finalizing a one-year contract, sources tell ESPN,” Passan wrote on X, formerly Twitter. “Goldschmidt, 38, returns to the Yankees after hitting .274/.328/.403 for them last season.”

Last season for the Yankees, Goldschmidt would record a .274 batting average to go along with 10 home runs and 45 RBIs in 146 games. There's no denying the veteran presence he brings, as, besides being a productive player for many years, he'll enter his 16th season in the majors in 2026 with New York.

Article Continues Below

Goldschmidt had been connected with the Yankees before, as was mentioned by MLB insider Jon Heyman, who said that the team needed a right-handed batter with the 38-year-old's name being named as an option on Tuesday.

“The Yankees are reportedly looking to add another right-handed bat this offseason,” the MLB Network's official X, formerly Twitter, account wrote. “[Jon Heyman] mentions Paul Goldschmidt, Ty France, Austin Slater, and Randal Grichuk as players ‘on their list.'”

The Yankees are reportedly looking to add another right-handed bat this offseason.@JonHeyman mentions Paul Goldschmidt, Ty France, Austin Slater and Randal Grichuk as players “on their list.” pic.twitter.com/RVsCO58dw5 — MLB Network (@MLBNetwork) February 3, 2026

At any rate, Goldschmidt looks to further improve New York after finishing with a 94-68 record, which put them second in the AL East behind the Toronto Blue Jays. It also remains to be seen if 2026 will be one of, or the final year of Goldschmidt's career, as he's been a star player for the Arizona Diamondbacks and St. Louis Cardinals.