Sitting out for an extended period is not new to Philadelphia 76ers forward Paul George. He has dealt with major injuries in the past, and he has always maintained his mental resolve despite being out of the game for multiple weeks.

This season, however, it was not injuries that forced him to sit out, but a stiff sanction from the NBA. George was suspended for 25 games for violating the league's anti-drug policy.

Since his recent return, George has shown that he has not missed a beat. On Wednesday, he dropped a season-high 39 points, including 24 in the first half, to lift the 76ers past the Washington Wizards, 153-131.

The 35-year-old forward shot 15-of-22 from the field, including 6-of-12 from long distance. He also had five rebounds, six assists, three steals, and zero turnovers in a vintage performance.

Sixers coach Nick Nurse gave George his flowers in the postgame conference, as shared by NBC Sports Philadelphia.

“Obviously, I think he showed really good leadership by coming out and being aggressive, getting us going at the start. Really, at the start of both halves, he was just really, really good,” said Nurse.

“It was great to see the variety too. He got some drives, he got some transition threes, he got some one-on-one plays.”

"He was just really, really good." Nick Nurse praises Paul George for coming out strong in both halves. | @Kia pic.twitter.com/Iw7pyIeGbp — NBC Sports Philadelphia (@NBCSPhilly) April 2, 2026

George's huge game more than made up for the absence of Joel Embiid, who missed the game due to illness.

In four games since his much-needed return, George is averaging 28.0 points on 51.1% shooting, 7.0 rebounds, 3.5 assists, and 3.0 steals.

With George, Embiid, Tyrese Maxey, and Kelly Oubre Jr. all returning over the past few days, the 76ers are gearing up for a late surge heading into the playoffs.