The New York Yankees are trying to navigate through injuries in the early part of the year. Manager Aaron Boone will be getting a boost, though. New York added former Atlanta Braves reliever Tyler Matzek to help Devin Williams and the Yankees' bullpen.

New York is designating Yoendrys Gómez for assignment to open up a roster spot, according to Max Goodman.

Matzek built a reputation for himself with the Braves during his four years in an Atlanta uniform. Without him, the Braves might not have been able to secure their 2021 World Series championship. Boone hopes that playing in pinstripes will help Matzek return to his former glory.

New York's pitching staff is one of the more inconsistent groups in MLB so far this season. However, the glaring problem has been maintaining leads in the innings with their relievers. Williams is one of the better closers in the league, but the Yankees have squandered multiple opportunities this season to have him nail down saves.

New York has been able to rely on their top two starters to start the year. Max Fried is coming off his best start as a Yankee, but the team can't expect him to be that dominant for the whole season. Bringing Matzek in gives Boone another player who is comfortable when the lights get bright.

The Yankees lead their division heading into Tuesday's matchup against the Cleveland Guardians. However, Boone knows that they can't get too comfortable in the AL East. The Red Sox and Blue Jays are right on their heels, while the Baltimore Orioles are turning the corner after a slow start.

Matzek is another lefty who can fill the gap in the New York roster, but the Yankees are under pressure to improve their roster for another playoff run. Tyler Matzek doesn't answer every question the Yankees face this season, but he helps them in the short term.