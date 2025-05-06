The New York Yankees came into this season with World Series hopes, and those are alive and well after the first month of the 2025 campaign. After losing in the World Series a year ago, the Bronx Bombers are in first place in the AL East.

Despite the strong start, some fans may think that the Yankees still need some more star power to get over the hump and win a championship. New York has a 19-16 record at this point in the year, which keeps them just 1.5 games ahead of the Boston Red Sox for the top spot in the division.

The midseason trade market hasn't entirely shaped up yet as teams try to figure out who they are and what they need to do to improve this season and into the future. However, one notable name that is sure to be in trade talks is St. Louis Cardinals third baseman Nolan Arenado.

Rumors have swirled around a possible Arenado trade throughout the offseason and into the 2025 campaign. The Yankees are not expected to be a suitor for him at this point, according to Jon Heyman of the New York Post.

"The Yankees have shown no interest in Arenado to this point." — @JonHeyman pic.twitter.com/zxoZzldoUY — B/R Walk-Off (@BRWalkoff) May 6, 2025 Expand Tweet

“They've done okay (at third base),” Heyman said. “To me, Arenado would be a fit there. As I've said all along, the Yankees have shown no interest in Arenado to this point. I mean, I think that's not really about Arenado, I think that's about the money.”

Heyman later clarified why the money could become a problem for the Yankees in a potential deal for the star on the hot corner.

“Arenado would be a great fit,” Heyman wrote on X, formerly Twitter. “The strong suspicion: the Yankees’ tax bracket (110 percent) is the big hurdle, and if they spend, it’ll need to be on pitching.”

Arenado is having another solid year in 2025, batting .256 with three home runs and 14 RBIs at the plate while fielding better than the average third baseman, which is not a surprise for the 10-time Gold Glove winner. If the Yankees strike out on adding more pitching, they could end up pivoting to Arenado for an upgrade at third base.