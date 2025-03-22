The New York Yankees have several new faces this offseason, and one of them might become the club's leadoff hitter. Paul Goldschmidt says he is up to the job, if asked to do it this season.

“I guess the opportunity hadn’t come up till now, so we’ll do it. I don’t think it’ll be too different,” Goldschmidt said, per the New York Daily News. “Every manager I’ve had, I’ve just said I’ll do whatever you guys need me to do. So when [Boone] asked me early in spring, I said, ‘I’ll hit wherever.’”

Goldschmidt is one of several new players tasked with helping to replace the production lost by Juan Soto. Soto left the Yankees in free agency. He signed with the New York Mets.

Goldschmidt played last season with the St. Louis Cardinals. The infielder hit at a .245 batting average, with 65 runs batted in. He also hit 22 home runs.

The Yankees need offense to help the pitching in 2025

The Yankees reached the 2024 World Series on the backs of the offense. Aaron Judge had a historically memorable year, putting himself in the company of greats like Babe Ruth. Soto was a strong counterpart to Judge, and posted more than 100 RBIs.

Along with Soto, the Yankees lost Anthony Rizzo, Gleyber Torres and Alex Verdugo. That is an awful lot of offense to replace.

Goldschmidt and Cody Bellinger are two players assigned to help with that. The new additions are now going to be in the lineup to support Judge. It won't be easy; the Yankees are going to start the season without Giancarlo Stanton who has elbow problems. He is on the injured list.

Yankees fans have big expectations for this roster. It's essential that Goldschmidt hits well, no matter where he is in the lineup. It appears New York is giving him a shot at the leadoff spot on Saturday, in a spring game.

“Goldschmidt hasn’t hit leadoff in any spring training games, but he’s expected to hit first vs the Phillies tomorrow. Lefty Jesus Luzardo is scheduled to start for Philadelphia,” YES Network analyst Jack Curry said Friday on X, formerly Twitter.

Clearly, the club is very interested in making Goldschmidt comfortable. It makes sense as the team hasn't won a World Series since 2009. Yankees fans are thirsting for success. The team also gave a contract extension this offseason to Yankees manager Aaron Boone. There's just simply a lot riding on this campaign.

New York starts the season on March 27 against Milwaukee. The Yankees game against the Phillies on Saturday starts at 1:05 ET.