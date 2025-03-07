The New York Yankees continue to endure injury troubles during spring training. Giancarlo Stanton has tennis elbow in both arms and will begin the season on the injured list, and DJ LeMahieu might also miss Opening Day due to a calf strain.

A thinner lineup and murky third base situation are far from the ballclub's only concerns, however. The pitching staff is sporting some wounds as well.

American League Rookie of the Year Luis Gil will be out of action for at least three months with a lat strain, making Marcus Stroman much more valuable to the Yankees than he might have been just a week ago.

The injury woes are also spreading to the bullpen. Veteran relief pitcher Tyler Matzek sustained an oblique injury, per the New York Post's Greg Joyce, leaving his status for the start of the 2025 campaign in some doubt.

The 34-year-old left-hander signed with the Yankees on a minor-league contract in February and was seemingly gaining momentum in spring training before this setback. Manager Aaron Boone surely liked the idea of having another experienced southpaw coming out of the pen, but whatever plans he might have had for Matzek are on hold for now.

He tossed a scoreless inning in his only Grapefruit League appearance this year. While the severity of the oblique issue is currently unknown, this is bitter news for a pitcher who played in only 11 games the last two seasons combined. Matzek's formerly positive career trajectory has taken an injury-induced downward turn.

Yankees hope that Tyler Matzek can revive his career once more

The No. 11-overall pick in the 2009 MLB Draft was unable to meet high expectations with the Colorado Rockies and bounced around from one farm system to another for a few years, ultimately ending up on an independent minor-league club called the Texas AirHogs in 2018.

Matzek served two stints there, a bad omen for most, but he eventually resurfaced in the big leagues and made a name for himself on the largest stage the sport has to offer.

Tyler Matzek helped the Atlanta Braves win a championship, posting a 1.69 ERA and seven strikeouts in four outings in the 2021 World Series. His excellence extends beyond just one crucial stretch of games, however.

He owns a 1.48 ERA in 20 postseason appearances from 2020-21. Unfortunately, though, that peak was short-lived. Matzek underwent Tommy John surgery in 2022 and suffered elbow inflammation in 2024 after tallying a 9.90 ERA in 10 innings pitched.

The hope was that he would be healthier for the new season. After capturing the AL pennant last year, New York is looking to finish the job in 2025. Even though his October heroics were a few years ago, management could see Matzek playing a potential part in that quest.

The Yankees will surely monitor his status in the days to come. Fans and Matzek himself should keep in mind that he has faced greater adversity in the past and prevailed. Perhaps he can pen another notable comeback story.