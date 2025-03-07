The New York Yankees were the best team in the American League last season with a 94-68 record. They then made a deep run in the playoffs but ultimately lost the World Series to the Los Angeles Dodgers in five games. Heading into the 2025 season, manager Aaron Boone is looking for a fiery team to make a push for a championship.

During an interview at practice, the Yankees manager admitted that he wants his players to be a “hungry team,” according to The MLB Network. He reportedly wants New York to attack the new campaign after losing the World Series.

“I want us to be a hungry team. I want that to be one of our traits as we go through the season.”

New York was busy this offseason trying to maintain a championship-level roster. They took a big hit to the lineup, though, after Juan Soto agreed to a 15-year, $765 million contract with the New York Mets. It would have been nice to keep Soto for the long haul to pair him with Aaron Judge, but the front office did make several notable moves in the offseason after losing out on Soto.

The Yankees were able to make key trades for outfielder Cody Bellinger and closer Devin Williams. The Yankees also signed first baseman Paul Goldschmidt and pitcher Max Fried to the active roster. Additionally, the front office picked up numerous players to the bullpen and lineup via free agency and trade to strengthen the depth of the roster.

The Yankees have the fourth-highest payroll in the league, entering the 2025 season with more than $271 million dedicated to the roster. Only the Los Angeles Dodgers, New York Mets, and Philadelphia Phillies are ahead of them.

As for Aaron Boone, this will be the eighth season he'll be the Yankees manager. The franchise owns a 603-429 total record under his coaching. Last season, he led the team to its first World Series appearance since 2009.