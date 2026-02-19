The New York Yankees are using spring training 2026 to evaluate their infield depth, and Ryan McMahon has emerged as a key part of that conversation. With the Anthony Volpe injury sidelining the club's starting shortstop, the Yankees are exploring potential backup plans at the position while Jose Caballero prepares to handle Opening Day responsibilities.

Manager Aaron Boone has emphasized that any positional shift would be experimental, not permanent. McMahon, acquired at the 2025 trade deadline, has built his career primarily at third base. He has logged just 3.0 career innings at shortstop, all with the Colorado Rockies in 2020. Despite that limited experience, the Yankees want to see whether he can serve as emergency depth behind Caballero during the next few weeks of exhibition play.

MLB.com's Bryan Hoch shared McMahon’s thoughts Thursday on his X, formerly Twitter, after asking the 31-year-old about the possibility of moving across the diamond this spring.

“Buddy Black threw me over there a couple of times [with the Rockies] but it's not something I've done a bunch of. But I'm a ballplayer. I think I can go out there and catch the ball. We'll see how it looks.”

Article Continues Below

The veteran, headed into his 10th MLB season, acknowledged his limited experience at shortstop while expressing confidence in his ability to adjust. His primary role remains at third base, particularly vs. right-handed pitching. Still, the club values defensive flexibility as Volpe continue to recover and Caballero takes on a heavier workload.

Volpe aggravated his shoulder during the 2025 season and underwent labrum surgery in October. He won't be expected back until May, and he will start the 2026 season on the injured list. That timeline forces the Yankees to explore internal options rather than rush into an external addition.

If McMahon proves serviceable at shortstop, even in short stretches, Boone gains valuable late-game maneuverability. The Yankees would add another layer of insurance without committing a roster spot strictly to a backup shortstop, strengthening their depth as the season approaches.