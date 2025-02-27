The New York Yankees have opened spring training with some solid performances from important players. Their 2022 first-round pick Spencer Jones has been one of those players, belting a homer in Saturday's game against the Blue Jays. The Yankees' prospect spoke with MLB.com's Bryan Hoch about how he's feeling heading into the season.

“I feel dangerous,” he told Hoch. “My biggest takeaway was, when I hit the ball, good things happen,” Jones said. “And when I hit the ball in the air, better things happen.”

Expand Tweet

Jones has a completely new swing this year after a decent 2024 season in the minor leagues. He hit .259 with 30 doubles and 17 homers in 124 AA games but struck out 200 times, the most ever by a Yankees minor leaguer. That is part of the reason Jasson Dominguez has the inside track to be the left fielder this year. But a great season by Jones could have him in The Bronx soon.

The easiest comparison to make for Jones is Aaron Judge, as he is a 6'6″ outfielder with power. But with his left-handed swing and stolen base speed, he has a chance to fill a different lane than Judge with the Yankees. Fans should keep watching Jones this spring but who else could take a step forward?

The Yankees to watch during spring training

Jones and Dominguez ended 2024 as the top prospects in the Yankees pipeline at the end of 2024. They are both power-hitting outfielders, something they need after losing Juan Soto. Every one of their at-bats will be watched carefully this spring as the team looks to surround Aaron Judge with talent.

Another Yankee to watch off to a solid start is Will Warren, their top pitching prospect. He pitched three perfect innings with four strikeouts against the St Louis Cardinals on Tuesday with strikeouts of Nolan Arenado and Masyn Winn. With Marcus Stroman trade rumors swirling, Warren could be an important spot starter for the Yankees this year.

The only position not spoken for in the Yankees infield is third base. After Gleyber Torres left for the Detroit Tigers this offseason, they moved Jazz Chisholm Jr back to second base. That leaves Oswaldo Cabrera, Oswald Peraza, and DJ LeMahieu as the logical options at third. Each of those players will be under the microscope this spring.

If Spencer Jones becomes a minor-league star this year, the Yankees could be a dangerous team come October even without Juan Soto.