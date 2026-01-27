As the New York Yankees continue building out their 2026 roster, more starting pitching help may be necessary for success. One option would be swinging a trade with the Cincinnati Reds.

While Hunter Greene gets the most buzz, Nick Lodolo has been an underrated option for the Reds since joining the league. Some believe the Yankees should try dealing for the left-hander, via Talkin' Yanks.

“The Reds actually have some starting pitching depth,” Talkin' Jake of Talkin' Yanks said. “Hunter Greene is the shiny object, but he has four years left at a very controllable number and he's a stud; that's not happening. The name that would be very Brian Cashman, Nick Lodolo is a very talented lefty pitcher who has some impressive numbers.

“He has two years left. The price tag would be real because he does have some impressive numbers. But that would be an impact move.”

Article Continues Below

Nick Lodolo could be a sneaky good trade target for the Yankees pic.twitter.com/CECVuRpPa3 — Talkin' Yanks (@TalkinYanks) January 27, 2026

Gerrit Cole, Carlos Rodon and Clarke Schmidt all may start the year on the injured list. The Yankees do have lefty Max Fried and just acquired fellow southpaw Ryan Weathers from the Miami Marlins. Still, with a goal of winning the World Series, New York may still need a bit more juice in their rotation.

Lodolo is coming off of a 2025 campaign that saw him produce a career-best 3.33 ERA and 156/31 K/BB ratio. Over his four years in the majors, the left-hander holds a 4.06 ERA and a 456/117 K/BB ratio.

The Yankees are assuredly scouring the market, figuring out any ways they can improve their franchise. If Lodolo becomes available for trade, perhaps New York decides to bite.