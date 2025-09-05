The New York Yankees have started to bounce back over the past few weeks, and outfielder Trent Grisham has been a key contributor.

Grisham joined prestigious company during last night’s 8-4 victory over the Houston Astros. He is one of just three outfielders with at least 30 HR and a 130 wRC+. The other two players that fit this distinction are Aaron Judge and Juan Soto.

Grisham drilled a three-run home run in the top of the eighth that put the game out of reach. Across 123 games, he has hit 30 home runs, collected 64 RBIs, and posted an .840 OPS.

The series win against the Astros required a deciding third game. New York won the opener 7-1, but lost the second game 8-7.

“This [series] took some months and some years off me, for sure,” Yankees manager Aaron Boone told the New York Post. “But look, really, really gritty, good performance by the guys, especially as they started to come back off of how emotional [Wednesday] night was and everything and a tough loss.

“For the guys to come out and build a lead, have the Astros come back and then just keep pulling away and some big performances out of the pen to finish it off, just a really good win to finish off a good road trip here and a big road series win and now we got a quick turnaround and get ready for a big home stand.”

The Yankees currently own the top Wild Card spot in the American League, and are three games behind the Toronto Blue Jays in the AL East standings.