Paul Goldschmidt has played in almost 2,000 games across his 15 years in Major League Baseball. All of them were spent either at first base or as the designated hitter. The newest first baseman on the New York Yankees roster turned heads on Wednesday when a video surfaced of him taking ground balls at second base before New York's game on Wednesday. Yankees fans began talking about the potential position change and how it would impact Jazz Chisholm Jr., DJ LeMahieu, and the rest of Aaron Boone's roster.

However, MLB Network reporter Bryan Hoch cleared the air about the video he posted on his X account earlier this week. According to him, his original post was a joke and was serious.

I'm told this got aggregated by a lot of places, including a few that should know better. He's just having fun with a workout. Marcus Stroman also takes grounders at shortstop on occasion. Doesn't mean you'll see him play there. https://t.co/txymamrC4x — Bryan Hoch ⚾️ (@BryanHoch) June 7, 2025 Expand Tweet

“I'm told this got aggregated by a lot of places, including a few that should know better,” Hoch said. “He's just having fun with a workout. Marcus Stroman also takes grounders at shortstop on occasion. Doesn't mean you'll see him play there.”

The reason why the original story got so much attention is because of the roster issues Boone will face when Giancarlo Stanton makes his 2025 season debut. When his team is fully healthy, he will have three players to fit in at first base and DH.

Goldschmidt has been one of the best hitters in the American League this season. However, Ben Rice is just as good at the plate, and Stanton's power demands a starting spot as well. Someone will have to shift into a bench role if none are willing to change positions.

Goldschmidt learning how to play second base could have opened up some doors for Boone to explore. He would ideally replace LeMahieu at second and the veteran could back up him and Chisholm Jr. as needed.

With Anthony Volpe out of the Yankees' lineup for Saturday's game against the Boston Red Sox, fans have begun thinking about who could replace him if he misses a longer stretch of games. One thing is for sure; Goldschmidt is not playing anywhere other than first base in the field.