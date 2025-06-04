Paul Goldschmidt is breathing new life into his already impressive career during his first season with the New York Yankees. Goldschmidt is off to a hot start at the plate in 2025, as the 37-year-old slugger has become a fixture at first base for New York. Now the seven-time All-Star could add a new position to his resume.

Goldschmidt was seen fielding ground balls at second base on Wednesday, per MLB.com’s Bryan Hoch on X. It appeared the 15th-year veteran was working on mastering the position.

Paul Goldschmidt move could pay off for Yankees

On one hand, the move makes sense. With Jazz Chisholm Jr. re-joining the lineup the Yankees have a crowded infield. And with Giancarlo Stanton inching closer to a return from his elbow injuries, the team won’t be able to move the odd man out to DH soon.

IF Goldschmidt could play second, the Yankees would be able to keep Chisholm at third base (where he played upon his return) and start Ben Rice at first, leaving daily designated hitter at-bats for Stanton. That would keep New York’s best bats in the lineup while sending struggling hitters DJ LeMahieu and Oswaldo Cabrera to the bench.

However, while Goldschmidt – a four-time Gold Glove winner – has been celebrated for his fielding, having him learn how to play second base mid season is a big ask. First base is the only position Goldschmidt has ever played during his long Major League career. And, frankly, at age 37, it’s unclear if he has the range or athleticism to handle second base duties.

Of course, the move would create a much stronger batting order for the Yankees. And so it should be explored. Goldschmidt has been excellent since coming to the Bronx. The former MVP is slashing .327/.382./.477 with six home runs, 28 RBI, 38 runs scored, a 144 OPS+ and 1.5 bWAR in 59 games this season.

Article Continues Below

His potential move to second base certainly captured Yankees fans' attention as they took to social media to voice their opinions. So far, it’s a mixed bag for the Goldschmidt experiment.

JG wrote:

“Jazz to third, Goldy to second to pick up Josh Naylor at the deadline”

While TheLandryShift commented:

“Ben Rice would very obviously be a better bet at 2B”

DB Tips added:

“I’d quicker put Goldy at 3rd and let Jazz cover all that space at 2nd.”

Ryan Mcavoy wrote:

“hmm so goldy at 2nd rice at 1st and stanton dh sounds good to me”

And Anthony Caccitore commented:

“Any relation to Yankee first baseman Paul Goldschmidt?”