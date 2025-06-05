The New York Yankees have won 11 of their last 15 games as the team eyes a return trip to the World Series in 2025. But health could be a major factor in the Yankees’ success this season. Manager Aaron Boone recently provided a vague update on Giancarlo Stanton’s return from injury. However, the team received some positive news regarding the slugger on Thursday.

Boone announced that Stanton could begin a rehab assignment next week, per The Athletic’s Chris Kirschner on X. Although he qualified the statement by saying “possibly” it’s a good indication that Stanton is nearing a return to the lineup.

Giancarlo Stanton moves closer to Yankees return

The former MVP was a significant factor in the Yankees' postseason run last year. But Stanton opened the 2025 season on the 60-day IL with injuries to both elbows. His return timeline remained uncertain for most of the year. But Stanton appeared to make progress in his recovery late in May.

The Yankees announced that the 35-year-old DH had been taking part in baseball activities, running the bases and hitting, as he moved closer to rejoining the team. Still, it’s unclear if Stanton has been taking live at-bats.

Now a rehab assignment is on the horizon. The Yankees hope to have the 15-year veteran in the lineup over the second half of the season. Last year, Stanton had 27 home runs and 72 RBI in 114 games. New York is even toying with the idea of moving Paul Goldschmidt to second base, which would create space for Ben Rice at first and allow Stanton to be the team’s everyday designated hitter.

The Yankees also announced progress on Marcus Stroman’s return. Boone said the 34-year-old righty could begin a rehab stint soon and that the team plans on Stroman rejoining the rotation as a starter, according to Kirschner.

Stroman landed on the 15-day IL with knee inflammation back in April. However, the two-time All-Star had been struggling prior to the injury. He posted an 11.57 ERA, 2.036 WHIP and 35 ERA+ in three starts for the Yankees.

Stroman suffered an injury setback in mid May when he had discomfort in his ailing knee after throwing a batting practice session.

Despite his rocky start to the season, the Yankees hope that Stroman can return to form. New York has benefited from excellent campaigns by Carlos Rodon and Max Fried this year. But the rotation is still a work in progress with Garrit Cole out for the season and Luis Gil sidelined.