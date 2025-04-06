As Arizona Diamondbacks star Zac Gallen recorded 13 strikeouts against the New York Yankees, there could be a chance the team on the other end of that domination was very impressed. As there have been rumors of the Diamondbacks trading Gallen, the Yankees could be one team that is in the running if that time ever comes.

In the latest by USA Today's Bob Nightengale, he would say that New York's front office was “drooling” over Gallen's outing against them as he will be a free agent this offseason. After Arizona signed Corbin Burnes to a big contract, Nightengale would say that it is “unrealistic” for the team to have two pitchers with large contracts.

“While the Yankees were striking out 13 times against Diamondbacks ace Zac Gallen, the front office was drooling,” Nightengale said. “Gallen will be a free agent after the season, and loves life back East growing up in the Philadelphia area.”

“The Diamondbacks would love to have him back, but it’s unrealistic to believe they can afford two $200 million pitcher on their staff with Corbin Burnes signing a six-year, $210 million contract last winter,” Nightengale continued.

Zac Gallen's future with Diamondbacks could be in question

As Gallen got the Diamondbacks' opening day nod over Burnes, it could be clear that he is seen as the ace for the team, but there have still be speculation surrounding his future. The Athletic would report this back in November of last season saying that Arizons received “significant interest” from other teams for Gallen.

“The Arizona Diamondbacks emerged as a team receiving significant interest from clubs looking for starters, league sources said at this week’s general managers’ meetings,” Sammon and Mooney reported. “Zac Gallen (projected to earn $14.1 million through the arbitration process) is one of the league’s best pitchers and will be a free agent after the 2025 season.”

Looking at the short-term, Gallen has had a nice start, especially displayed in the performance against the Yankees where spoke about the cold weather being an “advantage” according to MLB.com.

“I mean, for me, I grew up in it, so it kind of takes me back to being a kid, you know, mainly high school,” Gallen said. “You know, the first day of practice is March 1 and the first game is usually March 31 so you're playing in this weather for three weeks, maybe a month. So yeah, for me, I try to use it to my advantage a little bit with how I gameplan, how I'm gonna attack the hitters.”

Diamondbacks have started 5-4 this season before Sunday's game against the Washington Nationals.