The New York Yankees seem to have stabilized themselves after their six-game losing streak last week. Now in first place in the American League East, they can start looking toward the trade deadline and how they will set themselves up for the stretch run.

The Yankees' bullpen will be the team's primary focus, according to Jon Heyman of the New York Post.

"They need bullpen [help] and that's what they're going to go for," Heyman said.

“They need bullpen [help] and that’s what they’re going to go for,” Heyman said in an appearance on MLB Network on Monday. “Their bullpen is pretty good. Eighth in the league, 3.46 ERA, not bad. But that is where their emphasis is going to be. Their focus will be on the pen no question about it.”

As Heyman said, the Yankees have a solid bullpen, even amid closer Devin Williams' struggles and Ryan Yarbrough's injury. But New York also has a track record of finding under-valued relievers and turning them into key contributors down the stretch.

Last year, the Yankees traded for Mark Leiter Jr. to add some swing-and-miss to their pen. Now with Fernando Cruz and Williams in tow, that's less of a concern. An additional arm or two, however, could mean bringing in another lefty to help out Tim Hill, or just additional insurance considering most of their prominent relievers are over 30.

Yankees could also seek a reunion with Isiah Kiner-Falefa

In addition to the bullpen, the Yankees may look to upgrade at third base in an effort to keep Jazz Chisholm locked into second — no matter what they get out of DJ LeMahieu. Heyman suggested a reunion with former Yankees shortstop Isiah Kiner-Falefa.

“Probably as a utility guy they are looking at him, they are considering him. They looked at him last year. They love him personally,” Heyman said. “I think they’d prefer to see Jazz play more second base than third base.”

Kiner-Falefa played 255 games with the Yankees from 2022 to 2023 and was far from a fan favorite as his subpar bat (10 HR, .643 OPS) served as a constant reminder of the shortstops the team could have pursued in free agency instead. Now, however, he wouldn't be coming in as an everyday starter, just a utility player, which he is more than capable of being.