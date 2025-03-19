The New York Yankees are hoping to return to the World Series in 2025. New York is tinkering with their roster as they prepare for Opening Day. The Yankees are rumored to be looking to upgrade at third base, per The Athletic, due to injuries.

The Yankees plan to use Oswaldo Cabrera right now at the position, but want a bat that can play alongside him. Oswald Peraza is also expected to possibly get some playing time at the position.

D.J. LeMahieu can also play third base but is hurt with a calf problem. The 36-year-old infielder will be looked at as a possible solution to play third full-time, but the Yankees clearly want more options.

New York is dealing with injures this year, before the season has even started. Giancarlo Stanton is on the injured list, and pitcher Gerrit Cole is done for the campaign. The club is also dealing with a slew of other injuries as Opening Day approaches.

In 2024, the Yankees won the American League East division and posted 94 victories in the regular season.

Yankees are thinking World Series or bust

The Yankees face some big expectations in 2025. After last year's World Series run, the team gave a contract extension to manager Aaron Boone. There's pressure on Boone to win a championship, which he hasn't done in New York.

Things got murky for the Yankees this offseason as Juan Soto decided to sign a massive contract with the New York Mets. Soto was given several opportunities by the Yankees to sign a massive extension. Yankees fans aren't happy the two parties couldn't reach a deal.

The club then signed several free agents after losing the slugger Soto. Those free agents include pitcher Max Fried, who will have to immediately lead the rotation with Cole out. Last season, Fried collected 11 victories while throwing for the Atlanta Braves.

To help the offense, the Yankees added Cody Bellinger and Paul Goldschmidt. The Yankees front office hopes this new tandem can replace Soto's production.

It makes sense that the team is looking at upgrades, because New York must overcome all their other injury problems. The team has to find the right formula to support Aaron Judge and the revamped starting rotation.

The Yankees are shaping up their final Opening Day roster in the next days. New York plays the Milwaukee Brewers on Opening Day this season.

The Bronx Bombers play a spring training game Wednesday against Atlanta.