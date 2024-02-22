Which New York Yankees prospect could end up on the 2024 Opening Day Roster? Although there would not be a clear spot for him given the Yankees' new-look outfield, Jasson Dominguez would be the easy answer. However, Dominguez is recovering from an injury and will not return until later in the season.

Dominguez, who was the Yankees' No. 2 overall prospect in 2023 (per MLB.com), has a bright future but won't be on New York's Opening Day roster due to his injury. The Yankees No. 1 overall and No. 3 overall prospects, Spencer Jones and Everson Pereira, are both outfielders so the odds of them making the big league roster are slim at the moment with Aaron Judge, Juan Soto, and Alex Verdugo in the outfield.

The Yankees' pitching rotation, however, could use some help. And if not the starting rotation then perhaps the bullpen. So who is a pitching prospect that could sneak his way onto the 2024 Opening Day Roster?

Yankees' 2023 No. 4 overall prospect RHP Chase Hampton

Hampton's MLB ETA was listed as 2024 last season. He was ultimately a non-roster invitee to spring training this season. It is just his first big league camp so Hampton certainly is not guaranteed a spot.

If he performs well enough, though, perhaps Hampton can draw some attention and give the Yankees something to think about. He's already caught manager Aaron Boone's attention, which is a good start.

“They looked really good,” Boone said of Hampton and pitching prospect Will Warren, via Jon Heyman of the New York Post. “Two guys we’re certainly excited about and excited that they’re in camp with us and checking that box of that experience, which is important to be around our guys. I’m excited about their progress and definitely feel like those guys have bright futures.”

Hampton is still only 22 years old. He recorded a 3.63 ERA across 20 games pitched at High-A and Double-A in 2023. Hampton wouldn't be the first player to skip the Triple-A level, though, if the Yankees gave him a spot on the MLB roster.

Of course, if New York signs another pitcher such as Blake Snell or Jordan Montgomery, then Hampton's odds of opening the season with the ball club will decrease even more. As of this story's writing, the No. 5 spot in the Yankees' rotation is still up for grabs.

Gerrit Cole, Marcus Stroman, Nestor Cortes, and Carlos Rodon are locked into rotation spots. Options for the No. 5 spot include Clarke Schmidt and Luis Gil. Maybe Chase Hampton can force the Yankees to consider making him their No. 5 rotation option with a stellar spring.