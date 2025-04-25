Ben Verlander, Justin Verlander's brother, is not holding back when it comes to the Baltimore Orioles. The Fox Sports MLB analyst and Flippin' Bats podcast host delivered a scathing critique of the team's front office, blaming its leadership for undermining what could have been a dominant era in the American League East.

The brother of the 42-year-old ace, known for his outspoken takes, didn't hold back in calling out Baltimore's organizational philosophy.

According to the Fox Sports MLB analyst, Baltimore's failure to seriously invest in pitching–despite clear opportunities– has derailed its momentum and risks wasting a golden championship window. In his recent podcast, he called out Orioles executive Mike Elias and the new ownership group for talking big but delivering little.

He was particularly incensed by the team's decision not to retain ace Corbin Burnes in free agency after acquiring him via trade–a move that, to Verlander, symbolizes a large pattern of corner-cutting.

“Shame on the front office, shame on Mike Elias,” he said on his podcast. “You haven't done anything.”

The numbers don't lie; Baltimore currently has the worst starting pitching ERA in baseball, and that glaring weakness is being exposed nightly. Verlander emphasized that while the Orioles have done well throughout the draft, that's only half the battle. Without supplementing their homegrown talent with established arms, the team's ceiling drops significantly.

Verlander also mocked the idea that signing an aging Charlie Morton and letting a power bat like Anthony Santander walk was a legitimate offseason strategy. The tone of the criticism was clear: The Orioles are wasting talent and time.

Despite the fiery take, the podcast host acknowledged that Baltimore still has the pieces to be a playoff-caliber team, if they act swiftly to address pitching. Until then, the front office will continue to face scrutiny from the fanbase, media, and now, one very vocal Verlander.