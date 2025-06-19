The Philadelphia Phillies entered the 2025 season with sky-high expectations and a roster built for October. Yet, as the summer heats up and the trade deadline looms, several key players are mired in prolonged slumps, threatening to derail the club’s postseason ambitions. With the NL East as competitive as ever, the Phillies can’t afford to let underperforming veterans hold them back. Here are three current Phillies starters who must be on the trade block ahead of the 2025 deadline.

Aaron Nola is The Ace Who Lost His Edge

Aaron Nola was supposed to be the anchor of the Phillies’ rotation after signing a massive seven-year, $172 million extension. Instead, he’s become one of the team’s most significant liabilities. Through his first six starts, Nola has posted a 6.16 ERA and a 1-7 record, surrendering 12 home runs, allowing opponents to tee off at career-high rates, and is now on the Disabled List through the All-Star Break. His fastball velocity is down to 91 mph, and advanced metrics paint an even bleaker picture: Nola is giving up the highest expected batting average, slugging percentage, and wOBA of his career.

While his strikeout and chase rates remain strong, they’re overshadowed by his inability to keep the ball in the park or pitch deep into games. This has put extra pressure on a Phillies bullpen that’s already among the league’s worst. Nola’s struggles are not a blip, this is the continuation of a troubling trend from recent seasons. With the Phillies’ wide-open window to contend, the front office must consider moving on from their struggling ace before his value drops even further. A change of scenery could benefit both player and club, and the Phillies could use Nola as a centerpiece in a deal to bolster their pitching depth or add a controllable bat.

Max Kepler is The Offseason Addition Failing to Produce

The Phillies brought in Max Kepler during the offseason to add left-handed power and outfield stability. Instead, Kepler has been one of the team’s most disappointing regulars. His production has cratered, with a batting average and power numbers well below expectations. Kepler’s inability to get on base or deliver in key situations has made him a black hole in the lineup, and his defensive metrics have also regressed.

Kepler’s struggles are particularly glaring given the Phillies’ need for consistent outfield production. With Brandon Marsh and others contributing little offensively, the pressure on Kepler to perform has only increased. Instead, he’s become a liability, and his presence in the everyday lineup is holding the team back from maximizing its offensive potential.

Given his track record as a streaky hitter and the fact that he’s on an expiring contract, Kepler could appeal to teams looking for a veteran outfield bat with upside. For the Phillies, moving Kepler would open up opportunities for younger, more dynamic options and create flexibility for a deadline upgrade.

Jordan Romano Went From Bullpen Savior to Liability

When the Phillies acquired Jordan Romano, they envisioned him as the late-inning stopper who would finally stabilize their bullpen. The reality has been the opposite. Blown saves, elevated walk rates, and a dramatic spike in hard contact allowed have marred Romano’s 2025 season. Once a strength, the Phillies' bullpen now ranks near the bottom of the league, and Romano’s inability to lock down leads has cost the team multiple close games.

Romano’s struggles have amplified the pressure on both the starting rotation and the offense to compensate for lost leads. His ERA and WHIP are among the worst of his career, and his once-dominant slider has lost its bite. The Phillies can’t afford to keep giving high-leverage innings to a reliever who’s lost his edge, especially with the division race tightening.

Trading Romano could allow the Phillies to reset their bullpen hierarchy and target a more reliable late-inning arm. Teams desperate for bullpen help might be willing to bet on Romano’s track record, but for Philadelphia, the time has come to move on.

The underperformance of key veterans has defined the Phillies’ 2025 campaign. Aaron Nola, Max Kepler, and Jordan Romano have all failed to meet expectations, and their struggles are dragging down a roster with legitimate championship aspirations. With the trade deadline approaching, the Phillies must be proactive. Moving these slumping starters could provide the spark needed for a second-half surge and ensure the team is built to contend deep into October. The front office has shown in recent years that no player is untouchable, expect them to act decisively if these trends continue.