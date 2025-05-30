The Philadelphia Phillies entered the 2025 season with high expectations after several years of postseason contention and a roster loaded with star power. Yet, as the first months of the campaign have unfolded, a handful of key players have failed to meet their lofty standards, contributing to a sense of frustration among fans and raising questions about the team’s ability to keep pace in the competitive National League East. Here’s a closer look at the three most disappointing Phillies so far in 2025, examining the context behind their struggles and the impact on the club’s early fortunes.

Aaron Nola is the Ace Who Lost His Edge

Aaron Nola’s reputation as a front-line starter has been built on years of durability and flashes of brilliance, but his 2025 campaign has been alarmingly subpar. Through his first six starts, Nola has posted a 6.16 ERA with a 1-7 record to show for his efforts. Opponents have hit hard against him, and he’s already surrendered 12 home runs, continuing a troubling trend from recent seasons. The Phillies invested heavily in Nola, signing him to a seven-year, $172 million contract, but he has not delivered the ace-level performance that deal demands.

Underlying metrics offer little cause for optimism. Nola’s fastball velocity is down, sitting at 91 mph, and he’s allowing the highest expected batting average, slugging percentage, and wOBA of his career. While his strikeout rate remains solid and his chase percentage is elite, those positives are overwhelmed by the frequency with which he’s been hit hard. Nola’s inability to keep the ball in the park and to pitch deep into games has put extra strain on a bullpen that is already one of the league’s worst. If the Phillies are to contend, they need Nola to rediscover his form quickly; otherwise, his disappointing season could derail their playoff hopes.

With the Phillies' bullpen already underperforming, Nola's struggles have put even more strain on the pitching staff. If he can't rediscover his form, the Phillies' rotation, once a strength, could become a liability in the second half of the season.

Max Kepler is the Offseason Addition that Failed to Produce

Max Kepler was brought in on a one-year, $10 million deal to add veteran stability and left-handed power to the Phillies’ outfield. Unfortunately, he has failed to live up to the hype, struggling mightily in his first weeks with the club. Kepler is batting just .226 this season, with six home runs and 19 RBIs. While he’s drawing walks at a higher rate, his overall offensive production has lowered the team’s win probability and made it difficult to justify his salary.

Kepler’s slow start is especially concerning given his return from a season-ending knee injury in 2024, and there are growing doubts about his ability to bounce back. If he cannot turn things around quickly, his tenure in Philadelphia could be short-lived, and the Phillies may look to younger options or midseason reinforcements to bolster the outfield.

Jordan Romano From Bullpen Savior to Bullpen Struggler

The Phillies’ bullpen was a clear area of focus in the offseason, and the front office hoped that the addition of Jordan Romano would bring stability to the late innings. Instead, Romano has struggled to make a positive impact, failing to deliver in high-leverage situations and adding to the club’s relief woes. Signed to handle critical outs, Romano has not lived up to expectations, and his inability to consistently shut the door has contributed to Philadelphia’s bullpen ranking near the bottom of the majors in ERA.

The struggles of Romano are particularly glaring given the team’s overall bullpen regression. The Phillies ranked 14th in reliever ERA in 2024 but have plummeted to 29th in 2025. Romano was brought in to be a difference-maker, but instead, he’s become emblematic of a relief corps that can’t hold leads or keep games close. With the Phillies blowing save opportunities and squandering late-inning advantages, Romano’s disappointing performance has amplified the pressure on both the starting staff and the offense to compensate for bullpen shortcomings.

The Phillies’ uneven start to the 2025 season can be traced in part to the underperformance of Alec Bohm, Aaron Nola, Jordan Romano, and Max Kepler. Bohm’s collapse at third base, Nola’s struggles atop the rotation, Romano’s inability to stabilize the bullpen, and Kepler’s lack of production in the outfield have all threatened to undermine Philadelphia’s postseason ambitions. With the NL East as competitive as ever, the Phillies will need these veterans to rebound if they hope to remain in the playoff hunt. If not, the front office may be forced to make difficult decisions as the summer progresses and the trade deadline looms.