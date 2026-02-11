The Philadelphia Phillies have reportedly told veteran Nick Castellanos not to report to spring training, according to Matt Gelb of The Athletic. Gelb also reports that Castellanos is expected to be traded or released “in the next two days.”

Castellanos has been a trade candidate all offseason. A deal has obviously yet to come to fruition, though. As a result, Philadelphia is reportedly open to simply releasing the slugger. For now, the Phillies will continue to try to trade Castellanos.

Castellanos saw his playing time decrease in 2025. He reportedly was not thrilled about it, but he continued to give the Phillies everything he had. Philadelphia made it clear that the team is ready to move on this offseason, as Adolis Garcia was signed to handle one of the corner outfield positions.

Meanwhile, the Phillies re-signed Kyle Schwarber to be the designated hitter. As a result, there is not currently room on the roster for Castellanos to have a full-time role. If he were to remain in Philadelphia, he would either likely platoon with a player such as Brandon Marsh, or come off the bench on a consistent basis.

Article Continues Below

However, that won't happen. Castellanos' time with the Phillies is over barring unforeseen circumstances.

One has to imagine there is some level of interest from teams. Castellanos still offers respectable power from the right side of the plate. He is also capable of playing either corner outfield spot as well as DH. Additionally, he has said he is open to playing first base if necessary.

According to Gelb, Nick Castellanos will find out what his future in MLB holds within the next couple of days.