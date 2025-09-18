The Philadelphia Phillies are riding high right now, and things look better than ever. Now, it's time to do more. After the Phillies clinched the National League East, there are bigger aspirations. Yet, it could all go wrong. As the 2025 MLB playoffs get closer, the Phillies' nightmare scenario could become a reality. It would not be the first time, and it's something they must avoid.

This is the second consecutive NL East title for the Phillies. Of course, everyone remembers what happened last season. Philadelphia won the division and then dropped the NL Division Series to the New York Mets. There is concern because the Phillies lost Zack Wheeler to a blood clot, meaning they would need to go the distance without their ace. Even without their ace, the rotation has remained steady, with Cristopher Sanchez, Ranger Suarez, and Jesus Luzardo leading the charge.

With everything going so well, it could all go wrong if they don't sustain the strong play. Here is the Phillies' nightmare scenario for the 2025 MLB Playoffs, and why it could all unravel again.

The Phillies draw the Mets again

It would be ironic for the Phillies. Remember, they beat the Atlanta Braves in two consecutive seasons as the NL Wild Card and upset them both times. Last season, the Phillies were the NL East champions and lost to the NL Wild Card Mets. There is a chance that the NL East rivals meet again in the playoffs.

If the playoffs were to begin today, the Phillies would be the second seed. The good news is they would avoid the Mets in the NL Divisional Round if they were able to upset the Los Angeles Dodgers in the NL Wild Card Round. However, if the Phillies were to snag the top seed in the NL, they would set themselves up to face the lowest seed in the NL Divisional Round. While the Phillies are World Series favorites at the moment, that means nothing if they cannot get past their recent playoff hurdles.

The loss to the Mets last season opened up a can of worms, leaving many to question whether they could actually win the title. Before last season, they lost in the NLCS to the Arizona Diamondbacks. Prior to that, they lost in the World Series to the Houston Astros. This team may not be able to put all the pieces together when it matters most. Of course, much of that would have to do with pitching.

Philadelphia's rotation cannot deliver

Article Continues Below

The rotation has been elite this season, ranking third in team ERA. Yes, Wheeler is gone, but there is still talent abound. Sanchez is 13-5 with a 2.66 ERA, while Ranger Suarez is 12-6 with a 2.84 ERA. They would likely be the starters for Games 1 and 2, respectively. However, the rest has question marks.

Jesus Luzardo has started to struggle and is 14-7 with a 4.08 ERA. Meanwhile, former ace Aaron Nola is 4-9 with a 6.44 ERA. Taijuan Walker is 5-8 with a 4.17 ERA, while the newest starter, Walker Buehler, is 8-7 with a 5.29 ERA. If Sanchez and Suarez cannot hold their weight, there is not much confidence in the rest of the rotation. Imagine a scenario where the Phillies win the first two games, but the starters for the next two put them in holes. Then again, there could also be a scenario where the starting pitchers do well, but the opposition matches their might. Ultimately, that would leave it to the bullpen, which has been the achilles heel all season.

The bullpen fails again for Phillies

The Phillies acquired Jhoan Duran from the Minnesota Twins with the idea that he would save their bullpen. For context, the Philadelphia bullpen has had a tough season, ranking 22nd with a 4.38 ERA. Duran is 1-2 with a 1.53 ERA and 15 saves in 17 chances since coming over from Minnesota. Everything seems mostly good. But what if it all falls apart?

Imagine a scenario here. The Phillies are leading the Dodgers 3-1 in the eighth inning with two runners on base. Then, Matt Strahm enters the game to face Shohei Ohtani. Ohtani finds the pitch he likes and sends it into the right-field seats to give the Dodgers the 4-3 lead. While Strahm has been solid against Ohtani and other hitters, this is a nightmare that could become a reality. Unfortunately, it has happened too frequently this season, as this bullpen has 26 blown saves.

Although there have not been any significant issues lately, this is something that could happen again. If the rotation struggles to get into the fifth inning, it could force the bullpen into the game earlier than intended. When that happens, it could cause strain to a bullpen that is not the greatest. That would be the ultimate Phillies nightmare scenario.