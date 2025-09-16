The Philadelphia Phillies got one step closer to fulfilling their World Series mission. After trailing 3-1 in the seventh inning Monday, Philadelphia came back to beat the Los Angeles Dodgers 6-5 in extra innings. With the win, the Phillies clinched the NL East.

Philadelphia improved to 90-61 after Monday’s victory punched the team’s ticket to the postseason. It’s the first time in franchise history that the Phillies are the first team in the majors to clinch a division, per NBC Philly’s John Clark.

Once in a heated battle with the New York Mets for the NL East, the Phillies pulled away with a strong second half. Philadelphia has been red-hot in September, going 11-3 this month. And the team has now won seven of the last eight games.

