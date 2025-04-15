When Bryce Harper went up to bat for the first time in the Philadelphia Phillies' Monday game against the San Francisco Giants, he didn't know which bat he would swing.

Enter Phillies shortstop Trea Turner, who handed a blue bat to the MVP before he went up to swing.

Why? Well, as it turns out, the billet maple bat's unusual hue was actually a gender reveal for the Harper family, with the blue signifying that his fourth child with wife Kayla would be a boy.

Taking to social media to explain the fun twist on the tired trope, NBC Sports Philadelphia's John Clark broke down how Turner and Harper put the surprise together.

“Trea Turner says he helped Bryce Harper with his gender reveal for Bryce's family, who were at the game tonight. Trea says he got two bats from Victus, pink and blue, and he joked with Bryce that Bryce was having a girl for their fourth child,” Clark wrote. “But then Turner gave Bryce a blue bat, letting him know that Bryce would have a boy, and then Bryce's family found out the gender when Bryce revealed the blue bat at the plate. The reveal of the gender reveal.”

Now, in a world where folks are causing wildfires with ill-fated gender reveal parties, Harper's decision to commission a pair of colorful Victus bats is a cool twist on revealing his child's gender, with Kayla and company giving the slugger a special moment in what was otherwise a brutal game.

Did Harper actually hit the ball in his first swing of the blue bat? Nope, while he went 1-5 in the game, he didn't connect on that first swing, and the Phillies ultimately lost the game 10-4. And yet, for Harper and his entire family, that at-bat meant a lot, as it will for the next member of the Harper family when he arrives later this year.