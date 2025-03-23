The Philadelphia Phillies are once again seeking a return to October in 2025. President of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski and the Phillies' brass have assembled a deep and talented roster, but there's still one major hole in their lineup. That hole resides in center field, where the team has lacked an impact player since the days of Shane Victorino. However, the hope is that former first-rounder Justin Crawford will be the long-term answer. Crawford's journey to the majors took another step forward Sunday when the team announced he will start in Triple-A, according to MLB.com's Todd Zolecki.

“I think there’s going to be a learning curve for him in Triple-A, but I think he’ll go up there and play well,” Phillies player development director Luke Murton said to Zolecki. “But there’s an opportunity to learn and get better, and at the end of the day, we think to help the Philadelphia Phillies in the future, the next best step for him is Triple-A.”

Although Crawford will begin 2025 in Lehigh Valley, don't be surprised if he finishes it at Citizens Bank Park. Following an absolutely electric display in major league camp this spring training, it appears as if he's almost ready for the major league level. He hit .364 with two stolen bases and two walks in eight Grapefruit League games this spring. Will Dombrowski, manager Rob Thomson and the rest of the organization's decision makers elect to bring Crawford up to Philadelphia sooner rather than later?

Will Justin Crawford debut for Phillies this season?

Brandon Marsh is the current starter in center field, and he's a solid bottom of the order hitter. Although his defense isn't elite, it is passable for what the Phillies want. However, Crawford would bring more to the lineup. If he continues his strong showing in spring training at Triple-A, Dombrowski and Thomson might decide to bring him to Philadelphia as soon as they feel like he's able to contribute. Murton discussed just how well the 21-year-old has adjusted to life in camp.

“He’s done everything we’ve asked him to do,” Murton said. “The biggest thing with Justin is that he’s a very talented kid, and he’s a very tough kid. He’s a competitive kid. You put him in that environment [big-league camp] and we thought we knew how he’d react, and he did.”

Sounds a lot like his father, former Tampa Bay Rays legend Carl Crawford. If the younger Crawford can be anything like the player his dad was for the Rays, then the Phillies will have their impact center fielder. Hopefully, that impact comes to the major leagues sooner rather than later.