Philadelphia Phillies star JT Realmuto has been in the big leagues for over a decade, and he's undoubtedly one of the best catchers in the sport.

But, somehow, ESPN's latest rankings of the top 100 players in the Majors had Los Angeles Dodgers rookie Roki Sasaki much higher than Realmuto on their list, putting him at No. 60, while Realmuto came in at No. 89. An anonymous player absolutely ripped apart ESPN for placing a first-year player above Realmuto:

“You have [Roki] Sasaki” — the Los Angeles Dodgers' rookie pitcher who's ranked No. 60 — “over J.T. Realmuto?” asked one player, who called attention to Realmuto's nearly decade-long standing as one of the best catchers. “In what world does that make sense?”

There's certainly a valid point here. I mean, Sasaki has barely taken the hill in the MLB, and he's supposedly better than Realmuto? Yes, they play different positions so it's hard to compare, but the Phillies backstop deserves to be a lot higher in these rankings. That is the reality. Sasaki has also struggled to begin his big league career. He's proven nothing yet in the show.

ESPN had several head scratchers on this list. One that sticks out like a sore thumb is Pittsburgh Pirates phenom Paul Skenes at No. 5. While he is electric, there's no way he should be in the top 10 at this point in his career.

“Paul Skenes has amazing stuff,” said another player about the fifth-ranked young Pirates pitcher. “But he's ahead of Francisco Lindor? Like, a shortstop who plays every day and just finished second in the NL MVP race?”

You got that right. As for Realmuto, he's not going to care much about where he ranks on ESPN's top 100. The main focus is helping the Phillies make a World Series run in a very difficult National League. His play on the field, both behind the dish and at the plate, speaks for itself.