Baseball is a fickle mistress. Brandon Marsh just enjoyed what is so far the high point of his 2025 MLB campaign, recording his first career walk-off hit to lead the Philadelphia Phillies to a desperately-needed 4-3 extra-innings victory on Monday night. Neither he nor the club were fortunate enough to hold on to that joyous moment for very long, however. The 27-year-old outfielder suffered an elbow injury in Tuesday's 8-4 loss to the Chicago Cubs.

The Phillies removed Marsh in the sixth inning due to left elbow soreness, per The Athletic's Matt Gelb. Although the team could just be taking precaution, it is discouraging to see a player who was finally getting into a groove suffer any setback. He recorded two hits for the second straight day and put together his first three-game hitting streak in a month.

There are several notable talents in the lineup, but when Marsh is adding production in the bottom of the batting order, Philly is especially dangerous. Moreover, manager Rob Thomson is looking for offense wherever he can get it from, and the bearded one has been coming through the last few days. Before Marsh's eleventh-inning heroics in the opening game of this homestand, the Phillies had lost nine out of their last 10.

Since the National League standings are fairly tight and Bryce Harper is on the injured list with a wrist injury, this team cannot afford additional misfortune right now. Hopefully, Thomson has some good news to share about Brandon Marsh. The 2016 second-round draft pick is batting .241 with two home runs and 13 RBIs through 48 games.

Philadelphia (38-29) will press on regardless of the prognosis, as it gears up for an intriguing rubber match versus Chicago (41-26) in Citizens Bank Park Wednesday afternoon. Considering the formerly scorching-hot Jesus Luzardo has surrendered 20 runs in his last 5 2/3 innings of work, a bounce-back game is no guarantee.