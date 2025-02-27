Philadelphia Phillies star first baseman Bryce Harper left Wednesday's spring training matchup against the Toronto Blue Jays with an injury. Harper was hit by a pitch on his tricep during the game, and he did not return. The Phillies weren't very concerned about the injury after the game, and an update on Harper was provided Thursday.

Wednesday's injury is not a concern for the Phillies as Bryce Harper didn't suffer anything serious. The Phillies are back in action on Thursday, but Harper wasn't scheduled to play.

“Bryce Harper is fine after getting hit by a pitch on his right triceps yesterday in Dunedin,” Todd Zolecki said in a post. “Did infield work today. Wasn’t scheduled to play today, FWIW.”

Harper did have a bruised tricep after getting hit by the pitch, and he was angry about it. Other than that, it wasn't a serious situation.

“Harper was not happy,” The Athletic's Matt Gelb said. “He left the field with a team athletic trainer, underwent a quick examination, then showered and dressed. He drove away from TD Ballpark on his own. And that is how a rare Harper road trip in the Grapefruit League concluded. He had a bruised triceps to show for it, Phillies manager Rob Thomson said. ‘We’re not overly concerned at all,' Thomson said.”

The Phillies will definitely need Harper to be healthy this season as they hope to make another postseason push. Harper is obviously one of the best players on the team, so it's good to hear that this injury scare was nothing serious.

Philadelphia has played four spring training games so far, and they are 2-2. The regular season is right around the corner as Bryce Harper and the Phillies will begin their quest for a World Series on March 27th on the road against the Washington Nationals.