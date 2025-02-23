The Philadelphia Phillies are currently participating in Spring Training in preparation for the upcoming 2025 MLB season, which is slated to begin in late March. Bryce Harper and company are looking to bounce back after a rough playoff showing against the New York Mets a season ago that occurred on the heels of what had been a historic regular season for the Phillies.

Harper has never shied away from showing his team spirit during his time with the Phillies, and recently, he reiterated his commitment to the franchise with a tattoo of the team's mascot, Phillie Phanatic, on his wrist, per TMZ. The tattoo features the mascot riding an ATV and was first revealed on tattoo artist Hannah Matthews' Instagram page.

In the past, Harper has also worn Phillie Phanatic themed cleats as well as other shows of support for the team whom he joined in the 2019 offseason.

Is this the year for the Phillies?

The Phillies are on the short list of teams that are hoping to compete for a championship this year heading into the 2025 season. As previously mentioned, the Phillies had an elite regular season in 2024 but ultimately ran out of steam in the NLDS vs the divisional rival New York Mets, dropping a back and forth series and bringing a tough conclusion to the year.

The Phillies have been on playoff runs in each of the past three seasons, and in each year, they've lost a round sooner, dating back to their World Series loss to the Houston Astros in 2022.

The Phillies once again figure to compete with the Atlanta Braves and New York Mets, fresh off of their Juan Soto signing, this season for NL East supremacy. Meanwhile, the best team in baseball, the reigning World Series Champion Los Angeles Dodgers, also reside in the NL, which won't help the team's chances come postseason time.

Still, there aren't many if any rosters that have more pure talent than what the Phillies will put on the field opening day, and Harper is a big part of the reason why.