The San Francisco 49ers had a walk in the park in Week 11 against the Arizona Cardinals in Glendale, as George Kittle and the Niners pulled off a 41-22 road victory. Perhaps Kittle had a harder time thinking about what to do after the game, when his phone suddenly rang while speaking to reporters in the middle of a postgame press conference.

Apparently, it was his wife, Claire Kittle, who was calling him. But the San Francisco star tight end ignored the call, canceling it, so that he could continue conversing with reporters, as seen in a video shared on social media by NBC Sports Bay Area.

“My wife's calling me,” Kittle said before he could even look at his phone. “Yep. That's my wife. I'm so sorry. Don't tell her I ignored her call. Oh, I'm gonna get in trouble.”

It was all business for the six-time Pro Bowler, after all.

Against the Cardinals, Kittle lit up Arizona's defense for 67 receiving yards to go with two touchdowns, while reeling in all six targets intended for him. He was a huge help for quarterback Brock Purdy, who was making his first appearance after dealing with a toe injury.

“Brock’s presence in the huddle is just so elite,” Kittle said of Purdy after the contest, per the Associated Press (h/t ESPN). “He plays the game with this joy that's so infectious and it's just so much fun to play football with him. I mean, five plays into the game, he hits me 30 yards downfield with a perfect pass.

Kittle and the 49ers improved to 7-4 after the Arizona game, and will have the Carolina Panthers as their next opponent in Week 12 at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara.