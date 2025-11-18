The official teams for the upcoming 2025 WWE PLE Survivor Series: WarGames have been finalized on the latest edition of Monday Night RAW.

Yesterday, during the Nov. 17 edition of RAW at Madison Square Garden in New York City, fans witnessed the shocking returns of Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar. As CM Punk, Cody Rhodes, and The Usos started dominating their opponents, Brock Lesnar returned as their savior. However, soon the numbers game matched, when Roman Reigns returned from his hiatus and joined forces with Punk's team.

The show closed with havoc and chaos throughout the arena as the two teams brawled across it. With just a few days left for the PLE, WWE officially announced the two teams for the upcoming men's WarGames match in San Diego, California, on Nov. 29, 2025. With the two huge returns yesterday, fans will now see CM Punk, Cody Rhodes, Roman Reigns, and The Usos take on Brock Lesnar, Drew McIntyre, Logan Paul, and the Vision (Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed).

The PLE will also feature a women's WarGames match, an Intercontinental Championship bout between John Cena and Dominik Mysterio. It will also feature a Women's World Championship match between Nikki Bella and Stephanie Vaquer.

It has been a busy month for the “Tribal Chief,” who will team up with Punk in Zootopia 2. He did not attend the premiere, though, unlike Punk.

What does WWE legend Kevin Nash think of Roman Reigns?

Last month, during an episode of Kliq This, WWE legend Kevin Nash addressed a fan question about Roman Reigns. “See, here’s the thing, man, it’s all how someone’s being used or underused. Let’s wait and see where this Uso thing goes. When he comes out, man, there’s a charisma and a star quality to him that is another step above everybody else.” Nash said, “When a guy looks like a wrestler to me, there’s some instant credibility that happens.

“If they can actually work, if they are a good character, and if they can manifest that character to keep it interesting, I think I’m okay with Roman on all those,” he concluded.