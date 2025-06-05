The Philadelphia Phillies dropped a 2-1 heartbreaker to the Toronto Blue Jays on Wednesday night, and to make matters worse, they lost catcher JT Realmuto in the bottom of the ninth inning to an injury.

Bo Bichette foul tipped a pitch from Jordan Romano and it smoked Realmuto in his crotch area, one of the most painful injuries possible for a catcher and a man for that matter. Realmuto told Phillies skipper Rob Thomson he's had worse, but it's still concerning:

“He's getting checked by the doctor right now,” Thomson said. “It's a pretty good one. He said he's had worse, but we'll see. We'll check him out tomorrow.”

Realmuto grimaced in pain on the field for a few minutes before exiting. However, he did walk off on his own, which is a promising sign.

Here is the play where JT Realmuto got hurt, it is very disturbing pic.twitter.com/UknUWghtvq — Philly sports complex (@philly_complex) June 5, 2025

Phillies rookie Mick Abel, who had a solid start, felt bad for his catcher:

“That's something you never want to see,” Phillies pitcher Mick Abel said. “I don't really know how it feels but I can imagine it's extremely painful.”

No one wants to know how it feels, either. Realmuto was 1 for 3 in Wednesday's clash, and he's been struggling to produce offensively so far. The veteran is batting only .226 with five home runs. But Realmuto is still one of the best defensive catchers in the big leagues.

The Phillies will face the Jays again on Thursday in the series finale. Realmuto is listed as day-to-day, and it's unknown if he'll play in the rubber match. Rafael Marchan replaced him on Wednesday and would be behind the dish if Realmuto can't go.

Philadelphia is sitting at 37-24 at the moment, which puts them in second place in the National League East. The Phillies will hit the road for another series this weekend against the lowly Pittsburgh Pirates.

Thomson's group is just 4-6 in their last 10 games. Lefty Jesus Luzardo takes the ball in the finale versus Toronto.