Philadelphia Phillies designated hitter Kyle Schwarber had a memorable night on Monday, as he hit a big career milestone during the series opener on the road against the Colorado Rockies. During the ninth inning of the contest, Schwarber smashed a monster 466-foot solo home run off of Rockies relief pitcher Scott Alexander to extend the Phillies' lead to four runs.

Schwarber had quite a battle with Alexander, who gave up three balls in a row to start the pitching matchup before getting strikes in his next two pitches. Alexander's sixth offering to Schwarber went for 91 MPH before getting sent into orbit by Schwarber.

But more than that, it was also Schwarber's 300th career home run in the big leagues.

He also secured the ball as a souvenir after trading for it with a fan, Gabriel DelRazo, who initially collected it, according to Paul Casella of MLB.com. In exchange, DelRazo got a signed bat from Schwarber.

Here's a photo of DelRazo flexing the autographed bat from the newest member of the 300 home run club.

Rockies fan traded Schwarber’s 300th HR ball for a signed bat pic.twitter.com/sOFuDGi98Y — Eric (@ebcinpa) May 20, 2025 Expand Tweet

“It'll be a keepsake here, for sure,” Schwarber said after the trade with DelRazo. “Get back home, get that thing boxed up and put it on the wall.”

Added Schwarber: “I don't really have the setup yet, so I'm looking forward to, one day, kind of just really finding that one place for all the cool things that happen throughout your career and put them all there.”

So far in the 2025 MLB regular season, the 32-year-old Schwarber, who won a World Series with the Chicago Cubs in 2016, is hitting .257/.389/.573 with 36 home runs, 36 RBIs and 33 walks.

Among all active players in the big leagues, Schwarber is 11th on the list of most career home runs. He is 22 homers behind Pittsburgh Pirates veteran outfielder Andrew McCutchen for the No. 10 spot. New York Yankees slugger Giancarlo Stanton leads all active players with 429 blasts.

The Phillies defeated Colorado in the game as well, 9-3, stretching their win streak to four games. They will look to keep the good times rolling this Tuesday night for Game 2 of the Rockies series, as they give the ball to Jesus Luzardo, who carries a 4-0 record with a 2.00 ERA and 1.19 WHIP through nine starts in 2025.