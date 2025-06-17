Less than a week ago, Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Nick Castellanos secured his spot in the team's history books. The former All-Star started his 231st game, the most for the Phillies since Pete Rose. However, his streak comes to an end on Tuesday against the Miami Marlins.

The former All-Star outfielder was benched by manager Rob Thomson in favor of Max Kepler in right field. According to the team, the reason why Castellanos is not playing does not having anything to do with his play.

Castellanos and the rest of his teammates are extremely passionate. However, the former All-Star upset Thomson with his outburst after the manager removed him from Monday's game against the Marlins. According to The Athletic's Charlotte Varnes, Thomson said that Castellanos “crossed a line” with his comments.

When asked about his manager's decision to hold him out of the Phillies' game, Castellanos' answer was short.

“It’s his decision. He’s the manager,” Castellanos said.

While Thomson's decision ends his outfielder's streak of starts, fans wait to see if the incident becomes something more. With the trade deadline looming, Philadelphia is exploring all of their options as they see upgrades. Castellanos is in the middle of a good season at the plate, but the 33-year-old could be on the move later this summer.

Article Continues Below

Despite being without one of their regular starters, the Phillies have a good chance to extend their winning streak to six games. They have dominated the Marlins this season, winning three of the four matchups so far. Fourteen games separate them in the standings in the National League East.

Thomson is under pressure to keep winning games, regardless of who he puts onto the field. Philadelphia has a chance to jump back into the driver's seat in their division with a strong week.

After their series against Miami concludes, the Phillies welcome the New York Mets for their second series of the season. After getting swept on the road in April, Thomson's team has something to prove.

Castellanos' absence is something to monitor, but it could just be Thomson reminding his player who is in charge. The best version of the Phillies has their star outfielder in the lineup, regardless of his transgressions.