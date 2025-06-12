Earlier this season, Philadelphia Phillie's third baseman Alec Bohm was speculated to be traded by the deadline. However, the Phillies are lucky to have him after doing what he did on Wednesday against the Chicago Cubs.

Bohm finished the game with two hits, a home run, and 4 RBIs in a 7-2 win. His performance was so impressive that the crew at MLB Network found creative and analytical ways to put it into context.

Alec Bohm did a bit of everything en route to a 4-RBI day in yesterday's @Phillies win over the Cubs! ✅#MLBCentral breaks down the different approaches that Bohm took depending on the situation at hand. pic.twitter.com/lOa4mINliw — MLB Network (@MLBNetwork) June 12, 2025 Expand Tweet

The Phillies are 39-29 and remain second in the National League Eastern Division. They are 5.0 games behind the first-place New York Mets.

As for Bohm, he's batting .283 with six home runs, 28 RBIs, and 72 hits. There are some solid numbers for Bohm, who battled some early season struggles. In terms of style, Bohm brings some valuable assets to the Phillies.

He's a reliable hitter with consistency from the middle of the order. Furthermore, Bohm is known for rising to the occasion from time to time.

In mid-May, Bohm hit a home run against the Colorado Rockies that brought the Phillies back in the eighth inning after trailing 3-1. The Phillies went on to win 9-3.

Defensively, Bohm is a decent third baseman who can make big stops and has good fielding range. All in all, he's developed into a truly valuable player for a team in good standing.

Article Continues Below

So why get rid of him?

Why would the Phillies trade Alec Bohm?

Despite a strong showing against the Cubs, Bohm has had his struggles since last year. In 2024, his numbers slid from the start of the season.

Even though they made the All-Star team, Bohm went from batting .295 to .251. In addition, his OBP went from .344 to .299, as well as his slugging average, going from .482. to .382.

Also, Bohm is slated to become a free agent after the 2026 season. The Phillies may strengthen their roster by looking to trade for a player with more consistency.

Furthermore, the Phillies have a high payroll. If they chose to retain Bohm for the long haul, it could make their ability to make their roster flexible more difficult.