While Philadelphia Phillies third baseman Alec Bohm has struggled this season, it hasn't defined who he is as a player. After securing a two-out RBI and the win over the San Francisco Giants, it felt long overdue.

Following the game, Bohm explained the significance of that hit, and his approach in every at-bat.

“It was big,” Bohm said via John Clark of NBC Sports Philadelphia. “Everybody knows, obviously, I haven’t quite been up to par lately. But the only important at bat is the next one.”

On the season, Bohm has a .182 average, a stark contrast to last season. However, the struggle might be a familiar territory for the third baseman.

He averaged .247 in his second season, and it had some people concerned. Still, he bounced back from that and even made the 2024 All-Star Game.

Shortcomings happen all across baseball. As Bohm said, it's a matter of how someone responds. This hit might be the catalyst that he and his team needed.

Phillies' Alec Bohm is ready to turn the page

The majority of baseball is a mental game. Players can get into funks all the time. While that hasn't been the case for Bohm, plenty of players have been in his shoes.

Still, there have only been 17 games played this season.

Another example would be Corbin Carroll of the Arizona Diamondbacks last season. He struggled through roughly two months of the season.

Then, he turned it around and salvaged what would have been a regrettable campaign. However, he bounced back.

More of the same can happen with Bohm. He elaborated more on the mental struggle.

“It’s hard to have and I don’t have it as much as I should,” Bohm said. “It’s tough out here. This game will beat you up and beat you down. You’ve just got to stay strong. Eventually, things will turn.”

As he said, things will turn for the better.

Regardless, the Phillies are 10-7 and second in the National League East. They've been one of the most consistent teams for a handful of years.

If Bohm can find the juice in the bat, then Philadelphia can likely take over first place in their division.

Either way, Bohm has had support from his girlfriend, the fanbase, his teammates, and managers. Still, getting over the mental hurdle will be a big task for him.

Again, there have only been 17 games played, so he might snap out of the funk sooner rather than later.